Tactical Missteps: Norris vs. Verstappen Duel at Miami GP

Lando Norris was urged to delay his attempted pass on Max Verstappen during the Miami Grand Prix. McLaren boss Andrea Stella suggested Norris could have taken the lead later as his car had superior pace. The race saw strategic decisions impacting positions with a focus on fair play and penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 07:17 IST
At the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris was advised by team principal Andrea Stella to wait before attempting an overtaking maneuver on Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris started alongside the polesitter Verstappen but was squeezed out to sixth by the first corner, only to recover to second behind teammate Oscar Piastri.

Stella believed that had Norris exercised patience and relied on his pace, securing the lead could have been possible. During the race, Norris momentarily engaged Verstappen only to concede the place due to track limits, given previous penalties faced by Verstappen in similar situations.

Norris critiqued Verstappen's aggressive style, citing difficulty in passing without risk. He expressed the dilemma of criticism for both conservative and aggressive race strategies. Ultimately, the balance between risk and fair competition remained a focal point at the race conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

