Indian Shuttlers Aim to Regain Glory at Taipei Open

Kidambi Srikanth, along with emerging Indian shuttlers like Ayush Shetty and Anupama Upadhyaya, is set to compete in the Taipei Open. Despite battling with form and injuries, Srikanth seeks to overturn his fortunes. Youngsters such as Shetty and Upadhyaya aim for standout performances in this prestigious tournament.

05-05-2025
Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1 in badminton, leads a troop of ambitious Indian shuttlers into the USD 240,000 Taipei Open starting Tuesday. Joining him are promising talents like Ayush Shetty and Anupama Upadhyaya, all eager to shine on the international stage.

Despite grappling with a slump in form, which saw his ranking drop to 61, Srikanth remains hopeful of a strong comeback. The 32-year-old, a silver-medalist at the 2021 World Championships, eyes the Taipei Open as a launchpad to revive his career.

Alongside Srikanth, the spotlight is on young prodigies. Ayush Shetty, fresh off a semifinal at the Orleans Masters, faces third seed Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei. In women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya clashes with compatriot Unnati Hooda, aiming to build on her recent successes. The tournament promises an intriguing spectacle as both seasoned and emerging athletes showcase their prowess.

