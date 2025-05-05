Left Menu

FC Goa Clinches Kalinga Super Cup: A Return to Glory

FC Goa's decisive triumph over Jamshedpur FC secured their second Kalinga Super Cup title and a spot in the AFC Champions League. Under coach Manolo Marquez, the team demonstrated exceptional performance, marking a comeback in continental football after four years, having improved consistently over recent seasons.

Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa secured a commanding victory over Jamshedpur FC to claim their second Kalinga Super Cup title, celebrating a significant achievement under head coach Manolo Marquez. The team, known as the Gaurs, displayed a dominant performance to ensure their triumphant return to continental football after a four-year hiatus, as per the official ISL website.

In the final match, FC Goa showed early initiative against Jamshedpur FC, renowned for its defensive strategy in the tournament. Borja Herrera scored the first goal in the 21st minute and further extended the lead with a stunning long-distance shot. Dejan Drazic clinched the win with a third goal, leading to FC Goa's first victory over Jamshedpur FC this season, following prior losses in the Indian Super League.

Speaking post-match, Marquez expressed his satisfaction with the team's unwavering effort and organization, crediting the squad's strength and camaraderie. Despite narrowly missing silverware in recent years, FC Goa's coherence has positioned them among India's top football clubs, reflected in their consistent performances and robust management. Assistant (ANI).

