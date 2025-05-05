Left Menu

The Quiet Revolution: Luis Enrique's PSG Transformation

Luis Enrique, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, is reshaping the team with a focus on collective performance over individual brilliance. His philosophy has led PSG to the brink of a Champions League final, emphasizing tactical discipline and unity, while players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia embody this new approach.

Luis Enrique

In a sport dominated by star individuals, Paris Saint-Germain's manager Luis Enrique is quietly revolutionizing the team dynamics. As PSG prepares for a Champions League semi-final against Arsenal, Enrique's philosophy of collective unity over individual stardom is in the spotlight.

Enrique, having seen success at clubs like Barcelona, introduced a mantra at PSG that no one player is above the team. Initially met with skepticism, his approach is now vindicated as PSG edges towards a Champions League final with a cohesive and disciplined playing style. The transformation emphasized pressing and balance between attack and defense.

Key to this change is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose versatility exemplifies Enrique's demand for flexibility. Enrique's long-term vision has fostered a cultural shift at PSG away from star power to defined roles within a tactical system, potentially setting the stage for players like Ousmane Dembele to attain individual accolades like the Ballon d'Or.

