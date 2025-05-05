The Quiet Revolution: Luis Enrique's PSG Transformation

In a sport dominated by star individuals, Paris Saint-Germain's manager Luis Enrique is quietly revolutionizing the team dynamics. As PSG prepares for a Champions League semi-final against Arsenal, Enrique's philosophy of collective unity over individual stardom is in the spotlight.

Enrique, having seen success at clubs like Barcelona, introduced a mantra at PSG that no one player is above the team. Initially met with skepticism, his approach is now vindicated as PSG edges towards a Champions League final with a cohesive and disciplined playing style. The transformation emphasized pressing and balance between attack and defense.

Key to this change is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose versatility exemplifies Enrique's demand for flexibility. Enrique's long-term vision has fostered a cultural shift at PSG away from star power to defined roles within a tactical system, potentially setting the stage for players like Ousmane Dembele to attain individual accolades like the Ballon d'Or.

(With inputs from agencies.)