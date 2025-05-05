Left Menu

Shami Praises Pat Cummins' Leadership Amidst Sunrisers Hyderabad's Struggles

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami commends Australian captain Pat Cummins for his composed leadership, despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's challenging IPL season. With experience guiding international and young players alike, Cummins maintains clarity and positivity in his role, as highlighted by Jaydev Unadkat. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans secure another triumph over Sunrisers.

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricket seamer Mohammed Shami has lauded Australian captain Pat Cummins for his exceptional leadership skills, applauding his calm demeanor and ability to maximize player potential. Speaking on JioHotstar, Shami emphasized the importance of a composed approach in captaincy and credited Cummins for bringing out the best in his teammates.

Highlighting Cummins' vast experience, Shami noted his adeptness in managing both international stalwarts and budding young players. This sentiment was echoed by Jaydev Unadkat, who expressed full confidence in Cummins' leadership, underlining his clear communication both on and off the field.

Despite their commendations, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has faltered this season, languishing ninth on the points table with only three victories in ten matches. Following last season's runner-up finish in the IPL, SRH's recent defeat to Gujarat Titans marked an ongoing struggle, even as Cummins remains a stabilizing force within the team. In their latest match, Gujarat Titans showcased their dominance, thanks to standout performances by Sudharsan, Gill, and Buttler, leaving SRH in disarray with a 38-run defeat.

