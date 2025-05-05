Wolfsburg Parts Ways with Coach Hasenhüttl Amid Winless Streak

Wolfsburg has terminated the contract of head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl two games shy of season's end, following an eight-match streak without a win in the Bundesliga.

The decision, announced late Sunday, includes the dismissal of assistant coaches Craig Fleming and Patrick Hasenhüttl. Wolfsburg's CEO, Peter Christiansen, stated that recent results and developments left the club with no option but to make the change now.

Daniel Bauer, previously in charge of Wolfsburg's Under-19 team, will take over as head coach for the final two matches of the season against Hoffenheim and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bauer conducted his first training session on Monday.

