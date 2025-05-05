Left Menu

Wolfsburg Parts Ways with Coach Hasenhüttl Amid Winless Streak

Wolfsburg dismissed Ralph Hasenhüttl as their coach after going eight Bundesliga matches without a victory. Assistant coaches were also let go. Daniel Bauer, from the Under-19 team, will lead for the season's final two matches. CEO Peter Christiansen cited recent results for the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wolfsburg | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:27 IST
Wolfsburg Parts Ways with Coach Hasenhüttl Amid Winless Streak
  • Country:
  • Germany

Wolfsburg has terminated the contract of head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl two games shy of season's end, following an eight-match streak without a win in the Bundesliga.

The decision, announced late Sunday, includes the dismissal of assistant coaches Craig Fleming and Patrick Hasenhüttl. Wolfsburg's CEO, Peter Christiansen, stated that recent results and developments left the club with no option but to make the change now.

Daniel Bauer, previously in charge of Wolfsburg's Under-19 team, will take over as head coach for the final two matches of the season against Hoffenheim and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bauer conducted his first training session on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025