Changing Gears: Audi's Formula One Evolution

In a strategic reshuffle, Audi's Formula One project sees its chief executive, Adam Baker, stepping down. Christian Foyer assumes charge of engine duties as Audi intensifies its Formula One efforts. Foyer now joins the management board of Audi Formula Racing, tasked with overseeing the hybrid powertrain.

Renowned former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto supervises the project, while Jonathan Wheatley, previously of Red Bull, takes the helm as team principal. With Sauber's current standing in the constructors' lineup, preparations are underway for it to become the Audi factory team next season amid a new engine era.

Audi's engine production is rooted in Bavaria, however, a British engineering base is also in the works. "We are grateful to Adam Baker for his dedicated service," remarked Gernot Doellner. "His strategic input facilitated Audi's Formula One entry, laying the groundwork for significant advancements," he added.

