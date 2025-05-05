Left Menu

Rajasthan Clinches Gold in Khelo India Youth Games

Rajasthan's Prachi and Mayank Choudhary won the first gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games, defeating Uttar Pradesh in the 10m air pistol mixed team final. They triumphed with a score of 15-15, thanks to Prachi's sharpshooting. Delhi secured bronze over Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:07 IST
Rajasthan Clinches Gold in Khelo India Youth Games
Rajasthan's dynamic duo, Prachi and Mayank Choudhary, emerged victorious in the Khelo India Youth Games, seizing the first gold medal of the event. They narrowly edged out Uttar Pradesh in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, clinching victory at 15-15 due to Prachi's precise shooting.

This victory marks a sweet redemption for Prachi, who was part of a silver-winning team previously. Despite a strong showing from one of the youngest competitors, 14-year-old Dev Pratap from Uttar Pradesh, the Rajasthan team maintained their composure to secure the top podium spot.

Meanwhile, in the contest for the bronze, Delhi's Hardik Bansal and Niyamicka Rana outperformed Haryana's duo, Pratik Sheokand and Kanak, ending the match at 16-14 to take home the third spot in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

