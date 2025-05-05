Lautaro Martínez: Racing Against Time for Champions League Glory

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez is battling the clock in hopes of joining his team against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinal. Following in Marcus Thuram's footsteps, who returned to form with a goal after injury, Lautaro faces a similar race to recovery from a thigh issue.

Speculation surrounding Lautaro's fitness intensified after he exited early against Barcelona last week. While Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi expressed doubts about his swift return, optimism surged as Lautaro resumed training activities in the gym, fueling media reports of a potential comeback.

Lautaro's cryptic Instagram post showing him at the gym has stirred excitement, especially with his impressive 20-goal tally in the competition. With critical stakes, Inter aims for his miraculous return, underscoring his significance to the squad's formidable attacking line.

(With inputs from agencies.)