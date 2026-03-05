Left Menu

Kedar Jadhav Backs India's 'Pretty Good Chance' Against England in T20 World Cup Semifinal

Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav is optimistic about India's chances against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Highlighting India's in-form players and home advantage, he believes they have what it takes to reach the finals. A historical overview reveals India's favorable past encounters with England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:38 IST
Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident assertion, former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav has voiced his optimism about India's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Speaking to ANI, Jadhav emphasized India's formidable batting lineup and the current form of key players, including Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, along with a robust bowling outfit featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

Jadhav remarked that India's run in the tournament, despite an initial stumble against South Africa, has been strong with six wins in seven matches. He pointed out the home advantage that India enjoys, expecting full crowd support, as a significant factor that could swing the match in their favor. He recalled India's 3-2 lead over England in past T20 World Cups as a confidence booster.

With recent victories boosting morale, including a crucial win over the West Indies thanks to Sanju Samson's 97*, India appears poised for a successful semifinal. Jadhav highlighted noteworthy past encounters, such as the inaugural T20 World Cup win bolstered by Yuvraj Singh's remarkable over and a dominant win at Colombo, underscoring India's historical edge over England in T20 World scenarios.

