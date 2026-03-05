Matt Henry's Remarkable Journey: From Fatherhood to T20 Semifinal Triumph

New Zealand's fast bowler Matt Henry experienced an extraordinary week, balancing the joy of fatherhood with professional triumphs on the cricket field. After returning home for the birth of his son, Henry rejoined his team in Kolkata just hours before the crucial T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa.

Despite a demanding travel schedule, exacerbated by global travel disruptions, Henry showcased his skill during the match. His impressive performance, claiming two wickets in the decisive final over, helped restrict South Africa to 169 for 8, ensuring New Zealand's smooth path to victory.

Reflecting on the experience, Henry emphasized the significance of trusting his abilities and maintaining mental readiness. Now, the Kiwis eagerly await the final in Ahmedabad, with Henry and his teammates determined to relish the challenge ahead.

