Harry Kane Triumphs: From Trophy Drought to Bundesliga Glory

England striker Harry Kane celebrates ending his career-long trophy drought by winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. Having scored 60 goals in his first 60 league games, Kane looks poised to become the first Bundesliga player to be top scorer in his first two seasons.

Harry Kane

England's star striker, Harry Kane, has finally ended his agonizing wait for a major title, securing the Bundesliga championship with Bayern Munich. This victory comes after his second season at the club, signaling a significant milestone in his illustrious football career.

Kane, who broke a league record by scoring 60 goals in his first 60 Bundesliga matches, expressed his elation in a video message. 'It's been a long time coming,' he shared, emphasizing the hard work and dedication that led to this sweet success.

The 31-year-old is now on track to become the first player in the league's history to be named top scorer in both of his initial seasons, while also aiming for further triumphs with his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

