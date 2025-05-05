Harry Kane Triumphs: From Trophy Drought to Bundesliga Glory

England's star striker, Harry Kane, has finally ended his agonizing wait for a major title, securing the Bundesliga championship with Bayern Munich. This victory comes after his second season at the club, signaling a significant milestone in his illustrious football career.

Kane, who broke a league record by scoring 60 goals in his first 60 Bundesliga matches, expressed his elation in a video message. 'It's been a long time coming,' he shared, emphasizing the hard work and dedication that led to this sweet success.

The 31-year-old is now on track to become the first player in the league's history to be named top scorer in both of his initial seasons, while also aiming for further triumphs with his team.

