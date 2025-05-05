Left Menu

Prabhsimran Singh's Stellar Performance Propels Punjab Kings to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

Prabhsimran Singh's remarkable innings of 91 runs led Punjab Kings to a decisive win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. Despite a notable fightback from LSG's Ayush Badoni, PBKS secured their spot at the top of the league with this victory, highlighted by Prabhsimran's all-round excellence.

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the completion of the IPL 2025 encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble lauded Prabhsimran Singh for his exceptional performance. Singh's brilliant knock of 91 from 48 balls, featuring seven sixes and six fours, earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Currently ranking as the seventh-highest run-scorer this season, Prabhsimran, has amassed 437 runs with a strike rate of 170.03 across 11 games. Kumble praised Singh's versatility and consistency, emphasizing his ability to execute diverse shots and deliver crucial runs in consecutive matches.

Despite a commendable partnership between Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad for LSG, Punjab Kings clinched victory by 37 runs, thanks to their top-order's strength and disciplined bowling. Arshdeep Singh's impeccable spell further sealed LSG's fate, leaving PBKS at the second spot in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

