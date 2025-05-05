Left Menu

Mastering T20: The Art of Classic Batting in Modern Cricket

In the IPL, players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are proving the enduring value of technical batting in T20 cricket. Despite the game's trend towards power hitting, these players excel with adaptable and skilled stroke play, demonstrating the importance of 'true batters' on challenging pitches.

Updated: 05-05-2025 18:09 IST
This year's Indian Premier League is showcasing a refreshing return to classic batting skills amid the fast-paced, power-driven nature of T20 cricket. Players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan are thriving by focusing on technical prowess rather than just brute strength.

According to former India chief selector MSK Prasad, the consistency of these players stems from their ability to adapt to various playing surfaces, seamlessly transitioning between handling fast bowlers and spinners. Their strategy revolves around combining ground strokes with aerial shots effectively.

Furthermore, Kevin Pietersen highlights the importance of being technically sound on difficult wickets, which distinguishes the 'true batters' from aggressive power hitters. The success of these players reiterates the significance of adaptability and technical mastery in modern T20 cricket.

