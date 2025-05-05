Pace, Spin, and Seam: ICC Player of the Month Contenders Shine in April 2025

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe, Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh, and New Zealand's Ben Sears have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2025.

Muzarabani, renowned for his pace, was instrumental in Zimbabwe's rare Test victory against Bangladesh, claiming a total of 10 wickets in the series. His outstanding performance in Sylhet, including a six-wicket haul, led Zimbabwe to a three-wicket win, marking their first Test victory since 2021.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan delivered a stellar all-round performance in the series' opening Test and played a crucial role in leveling the series with his five-wicket hauls and a century, culminating in a dominant innings victory in Chattogram. Over in New Zealand, Ben Sears' consistency shone through in the ODI series against Pakistan. His back-to-back five-wicket achievements helped secure a clean sweep over Pakistan, earning him the Player of the Series accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)