Pace, Spin, and Seam: ICC Player of the Month Contenders Shine in April 2025
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and New Zealand's Ben Sears have been nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2025. Each player has delivered notable performances in recent matches, showcasing their skills across various formats and contributing significantly to their teams' successes.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe, Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh, and New Zealand's Ben Sears have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2025.
Muzarabani, renowned for his pace, was instrumental in Zimbabwe's rare Test victory against Bangladesh, claiming a total of 10 wickets in the series. His outstanding performance in Sylhet, including a six-wicket haul, led Zimbabwe to a three-wicket win, marking their first Test victory since 2021.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan delivered a stellar all-round performance in the series' opening Test and played a crucial role in leveling the series with his five-wicket hauls and a century, culminating in a dominant innings victory in Chattogram. Over in New Zealand, Ben Sears' consistency shone through in the ODI series against Pakistan. His back-to-back five-wicket achievements helped secure a clean sweep over Pakistan, earning him the Player of the Series accolade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyundai CRETA Dominates SUV Sales with Record-Breaking Success in April 2025
Eicher Motors Reports Robust Sales Growth in April 2025
FADA Reports 3% Rise in April 2025 Vehicle Sales Amid Economic Tailwinds
Boost in Suzuki Motorcycle Sales: April 2025 Sees Significant Growth
FADA Reports Uplift in April 2025 Vehicle Sales Amid Market Rebound