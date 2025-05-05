Left Menu

Pace, Spin, and Seam: ICC Player of the Month Contenders Shine in April 2025

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and New Zealand's Ben Sears have been nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2025. Each player has delivered notable performances in recent matches, showcasing their skills across various formats and contributing significantly to their teams' successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:30 IST
Ben Sears (Photo: @ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe, Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh, and New Zealand's Ben Sears have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2025.

Muzarabani, renowned for his pace, was instrumental in Zimbabwe's rare Test victory against Bangladesh, claiming a total of 10 wickets in the series. His outstanding performance in Sylhet, including a six-wicket haul, led Zimbabwe to a three-wicket win, marking their first Test victory since 2021.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan delivered a stellar all-round performance in the series' opening Test and played a crucial role in leveling the series with his five-wicket hauls and a century, culminating in a dominant innings victory in Chattogram. Over in New Zealand, Ben Sears' consistency shone through in the ODI series against Pakistan. His back-to-back five-wicket achievements helped secure a clean sweep over Pakistan, earning him the Player of the Series accolade.

