Three Captains, One Stage: Standout Leaders Shine in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier

Captains Kathryn Bryce, Hayley Matthews, and Fatima Sana have been nominated for ICC Player of the Month. Bryce's batting led Scotland, Matthews excelled for West Indies, and Sana's all-round performance drove Pakistan to World Cup qualification during the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier.

Nominees for April Player of the Month (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The recently concluded ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier spotlighted three standout captains: Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, Hayley Matthews of the West Indies, and Fatima Sana of Pakistan. These exceptional leaders have been nominated for the Player of the Month award for April, as reported by the ICC official website.

Scotland's Kathryn Bryce showcased her batting prowess, emerging as the leading run-scorer with 293 runs in five matches. Averaging 73.25, her innings included a century and two half-centuries. Bryce's standout performance of 131* against Ireland and six wickets secured her the Player of the Tournament accolade.

West Indies' Hayley Matthews offered dynamic starts and leadership, scoring 240 runs with a strike rate of 116.50. She was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets. Her remarkable contributions included a century and multiple wicket hauls, despite West Indies narrowly missing qualification on Net Run Rate.

Fatima Sana, leading Pakistan on home soil, delivered an impeccable campaign, securing five wins. She was Pakistan's top wicket-taker with 12 dismissals and a low economy rate of 3.97. Notably, her undefeated 62 against Thailand and significant bowling performances epitomized Pakistan's dominant journey to India.

