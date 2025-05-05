Delhi Capitals Stumble Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Thriller

In an action-packed IPL match held on Monday, Delhi Capitals faced a challenging encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite a determined effort, the team managed to score only 133 runs.

The Capitals' innings was marked by early wickets, with Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, and others falling cheaply. Key contributions came from Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, with scores of 41 each, but it wasn't enough to muster a significant total.

On the bowling front, Sunrisers' Pat Cummins was particularly effective, claiming three crucial wickets. With this performance, Hyderabad managed to keep Delhi's score in check, securing a competitive edge in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)