Delhi Capitals Stumble Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Thriller

Delhi Capitals struggled in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with key players like Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis dismissed early. Despite a strong effort from Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten at 41, the team could only muster a total of 133 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:28 IST
In an action-packed IPL match held on Monday, Delhi Capitals faced a challenging encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite a determined effort, the team managed to score only 133 runs.

The Capitals' innings was marked by early wickets, with Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, and others falling cheaply. Key contributions came from Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, with scores of 41 each, but it wasn't enough to muster a significant total.

On the bowling front, Sunrisers' Pat Cummins was particularly effective, claiming three crucial wickets. With this performance, Hyderabad managed to keep Delhi's score in check, securing a competitive edge in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

