Rain Halts Crucial IPL Clash: Sunrisers vs. Capitals

Rain interrupted the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, who were restricted to 133 for seven. Capitals experienced a top-order collapse but recovered with a partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. Sunrisers Hyderabad face playoff elimination if the match is abandoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:49 IST
Rain Halts Crucial IPL Clash: Sunrisers vs. Capitals
Rain played spoilsport in the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, which saw the Capitals being held to a total of 133 for seven before play was halted.

After being put to bat, Delhi Capitals faced a severe top-order collapse, thanks to the effective bowling of Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat.

Nonetheless, a significant 66-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma provided Delhi with a respectable score. The Sunrisers' hopes to remain in the playoffs hinge on the outcome of this rain-impacted game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

