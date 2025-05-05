Rain Halts Crucial IPL Clash: Sunrisers vs. Capitals
Rain interrupted the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, who were restricted to 133 for seven. Capitals experienced a top-order collapse but recovered with a partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. Sunrisers Hyderabad face playoff elimination if the match is abandoned.
Rain played spoilsport in the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, which saw the Capitals being held to a total of 133 for seven before play was halted.
After being put to bat, Delhi Capitals faced a severe top-order collapse, thanks to the effective bowling of Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat.
Nonetheless, a significant 66-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma provided Delhi with a respectable score. The Sunrisers' hopes to remain in the playoffs hinge on the outcome of this rain-impacted game.
