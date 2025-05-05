Rain Halts Crucial IPL Clash: Sunrisers vs. Capitals

Rain played spoilsport in the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, which saw the Capitals being held to a total of 133 for seven before play was halted.

After being put to bat, Delhi Capitals faced a severe top-order collapse, thanks to the effective bowling of Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat.

Nonetheless, a significant 66-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma provided Delhi with a respectable score. The Sunrisers' hopes to remain in the playoffs hinge on the outcome of this rain-impacted game.

(With inputs from agencies.)