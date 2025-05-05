Left Menu

Cummins' Stellar Bowling Leads Sunrisers to Dominate Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins' outstanding bowling performance, taking three wickets, restricted Delhi Capitals to 133/7 in the IPL 2025 match. Despite efforts from Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs, Delhi couldn't recover from early losses. Sunrisers' strategic bowling choices proved effective in halting Delhi's batting momentum.

Updated: 05-05-2025 22:27 IST
Team Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper, Pat Cummins, delivered an exceptional bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to just 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Choosing to field first after winning the toss, Cummins' strategic decision paid off as he took three crucial wickets for only 19 runs.

Delhi Capitals faced an early setback with their top order collapsing during the powerplay. Openers Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, and subsequent players like Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel, failed to make a significant impact. By the sixth over, Delhi was struggling at 26/4, with only KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs trying to steady the innings.

Ashutosh Sharma's 41 off 26 balls, along with Tristan Stubbs' undefeated 41 off 36, added some respectability to the Capitals' score. Yet, Delhi couldn't fully recover from the early damage. Sunrisers exploited Delhi's vulnerabilities, with Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harshal Patel each taking a wicket to complement Cummins' stellar show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

