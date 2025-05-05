Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: India's Javelin Event of the Year

The highly anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, India's first International Javelin competition, is set for May 24. With notable Olympians participating, tickets for the Sree Kanteerava Stadium event are now available via the District app by Zomato, offering a range of pricing options to cater to all fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:21 IST
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: India's Javelin Event of the Year
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The excitement surrounding the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is palpable as India's most illustrious Olympian, Neeraj Chopra, collaborates with JSW Sports to announce ticket sales for the historic event. Slated for May 24, it marks the country's first foray into the international javelin competition arena.

Hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the event boasts high-profile participation from Olympic medalists such as Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters. Tickets, ranging from INR 199 to INR 9,999, are available on the District app by Zomato, the event's official ticketing partner. VIP experiences and seating options also offer an elevated viewing experience.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is being organized under the official sanction of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), with significant cooperation from the Government of Karnataka and other local bodies. Karan Yadav of JSW Sports emphasized the event's world-class standards and India's evolving athletics landscape, bringing top-tier javelin talent to Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025