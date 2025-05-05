Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: India's Javelin Event of the Year

The excitement surrounding the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is palpable as India's most illustrious Olympian, Neeraj Chopra, collaborates with JSW Sports to announce ticket sales for the historic event. Slated for May 24, it marks the country's first foray into the international javelin competition arena.

Hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the event boasts high-profile participation from Olympic medalists such as Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters. Tickets, ranging from INR 199 to INR 9,999, are available on the District app by Zomato, the event's official ticketing partner. VIP experiences and seating options also offer an elevated viewing experience.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is being organized under the official sanction of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), with significant cooperation from the Government of Karnataka and other local bodies. Karan Yadav of JSW Sports emphasized the event's world-class standards and India's evolving athletics landscape, bringing top-tier javelin talent to Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)