Capital Kickoff: NFL Draft Returns to Washington D.C. in 2027

For the first time since 1940, the NFL Draft will take place in Washington D.C. in 2027. This major off-season event attracts substantial crowds and will occur near the National Mall. President Trump announced the draft, with expectations of record attendance and the impending launch of a new Commanders stadium.

The NFL Draft will make its return to Washington D.C. in 2027, marking the first time the pivotal event is hosted in the U.S. capital since 1940. The announcement was made by President Donald Trump at the White House, highlighting the draft's significant impact on American culture.

The three-day spectacle is set to draw over one million visitors, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, marking a significant increase from the 2024 draft held in Detroit. The event's location on the National Mall, near the iconic White House, aims to enhance its grandeur and accessibility.

This announcement coincides with the Washington Commanders' plans to redevelop their historic RFK Stadium site, a project expected to open in 2030. The return of NFL excitement to Washington, D.C. underlines a period of transformation for the Commanders under their new owner, Josh Harris.

