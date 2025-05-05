Hyderabad's IPL Hopes Drenched: Rain Forces SRH Exit

The relentless rain in Hyderabad spelled doom for Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) ambition to make it to the playoffs, as the crucial IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals ended without a result. The game, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, was called off due to a wet outfield, handing both teams a point each.

The incessant downpour began just after Delhi Capitals concluded their innings, further worsening the already drizzly conditions. The official announcement came via IPL's social media, stating, "Match 55 between @SunRisers and @DelhiCapitals has been called off due to wet outfield. Both teams share a point each."

For the Sunrisers, who were poised to chase a modest 134-run target, a win was crucial to keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, they became the third team to exit the race following Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Delhi, however, sustains its playoff potential with 13 points from 11 matches so far, and further opportunities to secure their spot.

Before the skies opened up, SRH captain Pat Cummins opted to field first, and Delhi's opening pair, Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis, failed to deliver, their innings faltering right from the powerplay. With quick wickets tumbling, Delhi Capitals stood at a precarious 26 for 4 by the end of the powerplay.

KL Rahul managed to add 10 runs before falling to Jaydev Unadkat, destabilizing Delhi further at 30 for 5. Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam attempted to steady the ship, contributing a 32-run stand before Nigam's runout. Ashutosh Sharma partnered with Stubbs, forging a critical 50-run partnership and steering DC past the 100-run mark.

Stubbs remained unbeaten at 41, helping the Capitals post a total of 133 for 7. For SRH, Pat Cummins delivered a stellar bowling spell, claiming three wickets for just 19 runs. Additional support came from Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harshal Patel, who took a wicket apiece. Nevertheless, the shared points marked the end of Hyderabad's journey in this year's IPL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)