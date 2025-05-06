Left Menu

NFL Draft 2027 Set for Historic Washington D.C. Debut

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C., marking the first time since 1940 the event will take place in the nation's capital. President Trump and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the event, which is expected to draw over a million visitors to the National Mall.

06-05-2025
The National Football League is set to bring the 2027 draft to Washington, D.C., marking a historic return to the capital after an 87-year hiatus. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the event aims to spotlight a cherished cultural institution in American sports.

The three-day draft is anticipated to attract more than one million visitors to the National Mall, showcasing the significance of the event as it moves beyond Detroit's record 775,000 attendees in 2024. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was optimistic about the turnout, highlighting the growing popularity of the draft.

In a nod to the NFL's evolving landscape, the Washington Commanders' recently reclaimed RFK Stadium site paves the way for a new stadium by 2030. Amidst these developments, Trump's previous controversies with the NFL linger, yet his administration is gearing up to host numerous international sports events, including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

