Cummins Shines as SRH's Aggressive Strategy Falters in IPL

Pat Cummins' stellar bowling performance highlighted SRH's struggles in IPL as their high-risk approach backfired. Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar emphasized Cummins' strategic play, while SRH's bat-and-ball unit faced inconsistency. With fans hopeful for future seasons, SRH must reconsider their strategy for better results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:32 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad team. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
After Sunrisers Hyderabad's exit from the Indian Premier League due to a washout against Delhi Capitals, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Pat Cummins for his exceptional bowling performance. Cummins' ability to hit hard lengths consistently helped him secure three critical wickets, dismantling the Capitals' line-up.

Bangar, speaking on 'Match Centre Live,' noted that Cummins' opportunity arose as Mohammed Shami was sidelined. While Shami had a challenging season with just six wickets, Cummins excelled by taking 13 wickets at an average of 27.92, emphasizing his effectiveness with best figures of 3/19.

Reflecting on SRH's season, Bangar remarked on their aggressive yet inconsistent strategy as a problem area. Despite starting strong, SRH's approach faltered, resulting in only three wins from 11 games. Bangar suggested SRH fans can hope for renewed strategies and better performances in upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

