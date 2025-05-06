Cummins Shines as SRH's Aggressive Strategy Falters in IPL

After Sunrisers Hyderabad's exit from the Indian Premier League due to a washout against Delhi Capitals, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Pat Cummins for his exceptional bowling performance. Cummins' ability to hit hard lengths consistently helped him secure three critical wickets, dismantling the Capitals' line-up.

Bangar, speaking on 'Match Centre Live,' noted that Cummins' opportunity arose as Mohammed Shami was sidelined. While Shami had a challenging season with just six wickets, Cummins excelled by taking 13 wickets at an average of 27.92, emphasizing his effectiveness with best figures of 3/19.

Reflecting on SRH's season, Bangar remarked on their aggressive yet inconsistent strategy as a problem area. Despite starting strong, SRH's approach faltered, resulting in only three wins from 11 games. Bangar suggested SRH fans can hope for renewed strategies and better performances in upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)