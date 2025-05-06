Virat Kohli's Journey: From Relentless Pressure to Finding Happiness

Virat Kohli, once burdened by the immense pressure of captaining India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has sought solace by stepping down from leadership roles to prioritize happiness. The renowned cricketer revealed that the relentless scrutiny was overwhelming, prompting a major career shift.

Kohli resigned from his role as India's T20 captain after the 2021 World Cup and subsequently gave up the captaincy of RCB. In a candid conversation during the 'RCB Bold Diaries' podcast, Kohli shared the emotional toll the constant attention took on him, stating, "It did get very tough on me, and it did get too much in the end."

Reflecting on his career, Kohli expressed gratitude for the early support of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gary Kirsten, attributing his perseverance and nervous energy as keys to his success. Despite stepping back from leadership, Kohli remains committed to the game, bringing his passion and energy to each match without the burden of media judgment.

