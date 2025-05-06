Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Journey: From Relentless Pressure to Finding Happiness

Virat Kohli opened up about stepping down from leadership roles in cricket to find personal happiness. He revealed that the constant scrutiny as captain of India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru became too overwhelming, leading him to focus on his well-being. Kohli credits his early career success to determination and support from key figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:17 IST
Virat Kohli's Journey: From Relentless Pressure to Finding Happiness
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, once burdened by the immense pressure of captaining India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has sought solace by stepping down from leadership roles to prioritize happiness. The renowned cricketer revealed that the relentless scrutiny was overwhelming, prompting a major career shift.

Kohli resigned from his role as India's T20 captain after the 2021 World Cup and subsequently gave up the captaincy of RCB. In a candid conversation during the 'RCB Bold Diaries' podcast, Kohli shared the emotional toll the constant attention took on him, stating, "It did get very tough on me, and it did get too much in the end."

Reflecting on his career, Kohli expressed gratitude for the early support of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gary Kirsten, attributing his perseverance and nervous energy as keys to his success. Despite stepping back from leadership, Kohli remains committed to the game, bringing his passion and energy to each match without the burden of media judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025