Sepak Takraw Set to Shine in Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Consecutive victories in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games preceded India's landmark gold medal win in Sepak Takraw at the ISTAF World Cup. These achievements, along with relentless efforts by the Bihar State Sports Association (BSSA) and state government, have paved the way for the sport's inauguration at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Bihar 2025. According to Karunesh Kumar, former India international and competition manager for KIYG Bihar 2025, the sport's inclusion marks a 'milestone moment' for athletes, underscoring its long-term importance.

The seventh edition of KIYG will feature Sepak Takraw as a medal event, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of advancing sports across India. Kumar emphasized the introduction as crucial for maintaining the sport's relevance. The growing brand of Khelo India Games, he noted, would help elevate Sepak Takraw's popularity, which is already established in National and University Games.

Historically linked with India's Northeastern states, the sport has gained traction in Bihar, recognized as one of 14 priority sports in the region. The crescendo of interest has seen over 600 players actively participate post-COVID, including national team members from Bihar, such as Bobby Kumar. The state government's initiative, mandating pre-participation training camps, underlines its commitment to excellence. As Bihar hosts a 30-day camp, Kumar anticipates medals across all four events: doubles, regu, quad, and team, leveraging initiatives by the Sports Authority of India and the Khelo India programme to reach even the remotest areas. (ANI)

