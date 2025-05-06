HNK Sibenik Penalized Over Unpaid Wages: Relegation Battle Intensifies

HNK Sibenik, a prominent club in Croatia's top soccer league, has encountered a significant setback. The league's disciplinary committee imposed a two-point penalty on the club for failing to fulfill financial obligations to former managers Mario Cvitanovic and Damir Canadi.

According to the committee, the penalty includes a deduction of one point for each unpaid case, remaining effective until the salaries are settled or six months have passed. This places Sibenik in a precarious position as they face the threat of relegation.

Sibenik, currently positioned at the bottom of the league standings, has accumulated 28 points from 33 matches. They are six points short of catching up to ninth-place Lokomotiva, with an upcoming match against Rijeka posing a critical challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)