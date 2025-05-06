Left Menu

HNK Sibenik Penalized Over Unpaid Wages: Relegation Battle Intensifies

HNK Sibenik received a two-point penalty for not paying wages to former managers Mario Cvitanovic and Damir Canadi. The team risks relegation, having earned only 28 points from 33 games, trailing Lokomotiva by six points. The penalty stands until payments are made or six months elapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:52 IST
HNK Sibenik Penalized Over Unpaid Wages: Relegation Battle Intensifies
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:

HNK Sibenik, a prominent club in Croatia's top soccer league, has encountered a significant setback. The league's disciplinary committee imposed a two-point penalty on the club for failing to fulfill financial obligations to former managers Mario Cvitanovic and Damir Canadi.

According to the committee, the penalty includes a deduction of one point for each unpaid case, remaining effective until the salaries are settled or six months have passed. This places Sibenik in a precarious position as they face the threat of relegation.

Sibenik, currently positioned at the bottom of the league standings, has accumulated 28 points from 33 matches. They are six points short of catching up to ninth-place Lokomotiva, with an upcoming match against Rijeka posing a critical challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025