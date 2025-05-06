Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Splash on Screen with 'Besos'

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan steps into the world of entertainment, joining forces with Jacqueline Fernandez in the vibrant music video 'Besos'. The project marks Dhawan’s major on-screen debut, showcasing his talents beyond cricket. Set to release on May 8, 2025, 'Besos' is all set to captivate audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:11 IST
Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Splash on Screen with 'Besos'
Shikhar Dhawan with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo- Shikhar Dhawan's media team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shikhar Dhawan, famously known as 'Gabbar' for his prowess on the cricket field, is ready to charm audiences in an entirely new arena: the entertainment industry. In a thrilling move, Dhawan is venturing in front of the camera for a music video titled 'Besos', alongside Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Described as vibrant and full of flair, 'Besos' promises to highlight a fun, rhythmic dimension of Dhawan that fans have yet to witness. This music video is not just about the tunes; it's an experience that could mark the start of Dhawan's new journey in entertainment. 'Besos' is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on May 8, 2025.

Though Dhawan had a minor role in the 2022 film 'Double XL', his appearance in 'Besos' represents his most considerable onscreen commitment. With a decorated cricket career totaling 10,867 international runs and a significant presence in the IPL, Dhawan retired from all formats of cricket last year, making this new venture particularly noteworthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025