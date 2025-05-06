Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Splash on Screen with 'Besos'
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan steps into the world of entertainment, joining forces with Jacqueline Fernandez in the vibrant music video 'Besos'. The project marks Dhawan’s major on-screen debut, showcasing his talents beyond cricket. Set to release on May 8, 2025, 'Besos' is all set to captivate audiences.
Shikhar Dhawan, famously known as 'Gabbar' for his prowess on the cricket field, is ready to charm audiences in an entirely new arena: the entertainment industry. In a thrilling move, Dhawan is venturing in front of the camera for a music video titled 'Besos', alongside Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.
Described as vibrant and full of flair, 'Besos' promises to highlight a fun, rhythmic dimension of Dhawan that fans have yet to witness. This music video is not just about the tunes; it's an experience that could mark the start of Dhawan's new journey in entertainment. 'Besos' is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on May 8, 2025.
Though Dhawan had a minor role in the 2022 film 'Double XL', his appearance in 'Besos' represents his most considerable onscreen commitment. With a decorated cricket career totaling 10,867 international runs and a significant presence in the IPL, Dhawan retired from all formats of cricket last year, making this new venture particularly noteworthy.
