Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Splash on Screen with 'Besos'

Shikhar Dhawan, famously known as 'Gabbar' for his prowess on the cricket field, is ready to charm audiences in an entirely new arena: the entertainment industry. In a thrilling move, Dhawan is venturing in front of the camera for a music video titled 'Besos', alongside Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Described as vibrant and full of flair, 'Besos' promises to highlight a fun, rhythmic dimension of Dhawan that fans have yet to witness. This music video is not just about the tunes; it's an experience that could mark the start of Dhawan's new journey in entertainment. 'Besos' is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on May 8, 2025.

Though Dhawan had a minor role in the 2022 film 'Double XL', his appearance in 'Besos' represents his most considerable onscreen commitment. With a decorated cricket career totaling 10,867 international runs and a significant presence in the IPL, Dhawan retired from all formats of cricket last year, making this new venture particularly noteworthy.

