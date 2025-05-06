India's Test Future: Emerging Stars and Strategic Picks for England Tour
Former India chief selector MSK Prasad emphasizes the importance of including Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Prasad suggests strategic player selections while highlighting the roles of key players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.
India's cricket team is preparing for a crucial five-match Test series in England, with former chief selector MSK Prasad advocating for the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad.
In an interview, Prasad, who served as selection committee head from 2016 to 2020, explained why Arshdeep's left-arm pace and Kuldeep's spin are essential in the English conditions. The experienced Prasidh Krishna is also favored over Akash Deep for his form.
While the selection of Rohit Sharma remains uncertain, Sai Sudharsan may serve as a backup opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Other notable mentions include Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, while the inclusion of three key spinners, Jadeja, Sundar, and Kuldeep, could strengthen India's chance in the series.
