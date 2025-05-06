Left Menu

India's Test Future: Emerging Stars and Strategic Picks for England Tour

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad emphasizes the importance of including Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Prasad suggests strategic player selections while highlighting the roles of key players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:29 IST
India's Test Future: Emerging Stars and Strategic Picks for England Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team is preparing for a crucial five-match Test series in England, with former chief selector MSK Prasad advocating for the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad.

In an interview, Prasad, who served as selection committee head from 2016 to 2020, explained why Arshdeep's left-arm pace and Kuldeep's spin are essential in the English conditions. The experienced Prasidh Krishna is also favored over Akash Deep for his form.

While the selection of Rohit Sharma remains uncertain, Sai Sudharsan may serve as a backup opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Other notable mentions include Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, while the inclusion of three key spinners, Jadeja, Sundar, and Kuldeep, could strengthen India's chance in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025