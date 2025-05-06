Ousmane Dembélé's Return Fuels PSG's Champions League Ambitions

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) hope for Champions League glory receives a significant boost as striker Ousmane Dembélé returns to the lineup after overcoming a minor hamstring injury. Dembélé, who scored the winning goal in the first leg against Arsenal, is set to play in the crucial second leg match.

Dembélé's goal tally has been impressive, with eight goals in nine appearances this Champions League season. His teammate, Achraf Hakimi, praised Dembélé's unique playing style and his ability to change the game's dynamics, emphasizing their delight in having him back on the pitch.

As PSG prepares for this high-stakes encounter at the Parc des Princes, Coach Luis Enrique cautions against over-reliance on past successes. Both PSG and Arsenal are striving for their inaugural Champions League title, making the upcoming match a thrilling contest.

