Gautam Gambhir Strikes Back: 'Indian Cricket Is No One's Personal Fiefdom'

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, did not shy away from addressing recent criticisms head-on. During the 'India At 2047' Summit organized by ABP News, Gambhir responded to former cricket stars who he claims have treated Indian cricket as their personal domain.

Although he refrained from naming names, Gambhir's remarks were aimed at two ex-captains from Mumbai who have been critical of him. He highlighted his commitment to fairness, stating, "Indian cricket's no one's personal property and it belongs to 140 crore Indians." He also responded to allegations concerning his coaching methods and handling of prize money distribution.

Gambhir specifically addressed past comments from notable figures like Sunil Gavaskar regarding his decisions. He emphasized his respect for team captain Rohit Sharma and dismissed rumors of a rift between them, underscoring his dedication to supporting Sharma's contributions to Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)