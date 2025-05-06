León’s Legal Defeat: FIFA Rules Strike Out Mexican Club from World Cup

On Tuesday, Mexican soccer club León was eliminated from the Club World Cup after losing its legal battle against FIFA. The decision followed an urgent ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which confirmed León's non-compliance with FIFA's multi-club ownership rules due to its association with Pachuca.

FIFA's integrity regulations prevent teams under the same ownership from competing simultaneously in the tournament. Although León proposed creating a trust similar to UEFA's solution, it wasn't enough to secure their place. Consequently, LAFC or América will replace León next month.

Despite León's previous participation in the tournament draw, FIFA officials decided in March to exclude the team. With the ruling finalized, FIFA must now organize a playoff game to determine the final entry, with significant prize money at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)