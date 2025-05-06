Gary Ballance Joins Zimbabwe Cricket as Coaching Consultant

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the appointment of former England batsman, Gary Ballance, as their new coaching consultant for an upcoming four-day test against hosts England in Nottingham. Ballance, who hails from Harare, played international cricket for both England and Zimbabwe.

In an official statement, Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni expressed enthusiasm for Ballance's input. Makoni highlighted Ballance's comprehensive understanding of English playing conditions, which he believes will enhance the team's tactical strategies. Ballance has the distinction of being the joint third-fastest English player to accumulate 1,000 runs in tests, matching the achievement of current England batsman Harry Brook in 17 innings.

This match marks Zimbabwe's return to playing a test in England for the first time since 2003. The team is also slated for a four-day match against South Africa, who are gearing up for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

