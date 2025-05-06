Left Menu

Kvitova's Comeback Triumph: A New Chapter of Resilience

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova returns to professional tennis with a win at the Italian Open after a 15-month break due to the birth of her son. Despite early doubts about returning to the sport, she is enjoying her comeback without any expectations, finding joy in playing once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:18 IST
Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova, a former Wimbledon champion, has made a triumphant return to tennis following the birth of her first child. The Czech star has secured her first victory since her comeback, defeating Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Kvitova, 35, faced a challenging return to the sport, as she had lost her previous four matches after a lengthy 15-month hiatus. Despite initial doubts about rejoining the professional circuit, she expressed immense joy in rediscovering her form and savoring the feeling of playing once more.

With no set expectations for her comeback, Kvitova is relishing every moment on the court. She prepares to face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the next round, underscoring her newfound dedication to the sport she once thought of leaving behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

