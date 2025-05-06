Dustin Johnson Secures Invitation to PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson, a renowned golfer with a distinguished career, has been granted a special invitation to compete in the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA of America extended this invitation as part of a discretionary rule allowing additional qualified players.

Johnson previously held eligibility through his 2020 Masters win, but his exemption had expired. Despite missing the cut at the recent Masters, the golfer has displayed commendable performance in the LIV Golf circuits with two top-10 finishes this season.

This year's PGA Championship, commencing from May 15 to 18, will feature 16 members from the LIV tournament, including high-profile names such as Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)