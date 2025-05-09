Bomb Threat Disrupts Delhi's Cricket Scene Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

By Vipul Kashyap. In a tense development, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received bomb threats via email at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This followed the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, escalating the already heightened security concerns between India and Pakistan.

The threat, reported to authorities on Friday morning, prompted immediate action from the DDCA. "The email was received between 11 AM and 12 PM on DDCA's official ID, threatening retaliation at the stadium," DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma informed ANI. The stadium was promptly inspected by the bomb squad, which found no explosive devices.

On the same day, tensions further affected cricket as the BCCI announced the suspension of the ongoing IPL 2025 matches for one week. This decision comes in the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions and aims to show solidarity with the Indian Army. The Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match was halted midway in Dharamshala for security reasons, emphasizing player and spectator safety.

Spectators were advised to leave the venue, and teams were transported back to their hotels. "Security concerns led us to be in constant touch with authorities," said Sanjay Sharma of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. A special Vande Bharat train was deployed to ensure the safe return of players and crew to Delhi.

