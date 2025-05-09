Left Menu

Bomb Threat Disrupts Delhi's Cricket Scene Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

The DDCA received bomb threats amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, leading the BCCI to suspend the IPL 2025 for a week. Security concerns halted the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match, prioritizing player and spectator safety. The cricket community is rallying to support the Indian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:52 IST
Bomb Threat Disrupts Delhi's Cricket Scene Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap. In a tense development, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received bomb threats via email at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This followed the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, escalating the already heightened security concerns between India and Pakistan.

The threat, reported to authorities on Friday morning, prompted immediate action from the DDCA. "The email was received between 11 AM and 12 PM on DDCA's official ID, threatening retaliation at the stadium," DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma informed ANI. The stadium was promptly inspected by the bomb squad, which found no explosive devices.

On the same day, tensions further affected cricket as the BCCI announced the suspension of the ongoing IPL 2025 matches for one week. This decision comes in the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions and aims to show solidarity with the Indian Army. The Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match was halted midway in Dharamshala for security reasons, emphasizing player and spectator safety.

Spectators were advised to leave the venue, and teams were transported back to their hotels. "Security concerns led us to be in constant touch with authorities," said Sanjay Sharma of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. A special Vande Bharat train was deployed to ensure the safe return of players and crew to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025