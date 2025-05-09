Rajinder Singh: Rising Star of Indian Hockey Chronicles His Transformative Journey

Emerging as a formidable force in Indian hockey, Rajinder Singh recently shared insights into his journey with the national team, attributing much of his growth to the mentorship of captain Harmanpreet Singh and fellow players Manpreet and Hardik. Having made his senior debut against Germany last year, Rajinder's last eight months have cemented his position in the squad.

Currently engrossed in rigorous training at the Senior National Camp in SAI Bengaluru, Rajinder is preparing for the crucial Pro League 2024/25 matches in Europe. With a focus on both fitness and skill development, Rajinder highlighted the camp's comprehensive approach, diverging from prior camps concentrated solely on fitness.

Reflecting on the Indian team's performance in Bhubaneswar, where they claimed fifteen points, Rajinder acknowledged the lessons learned from both victories and setbacks. Now, as they prepare to face top-tier teams like Argentina and Belgium, the emphasis is on optimizing on-field strategies, particularly improving circle entries and minimizing reliance on penalty corners.

(With inputs from agencies.)