Left Menu

Rajinder Singh: Rising Star of Indian Hockey Chronicles His Transformative Journey

India's young hockey talent, Rajinder Singh, reflects on his rapid rise within the men's team. With mentorship from senior players like Harmanpreet, Manpreet, and Hardik, Rajinder has become integral to India's strategy in upcoming Pro League fixtures. Focusing on both fitness and skills, he aims to elevate his defensive game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:31 IST
Rajinder Singh: Rising Star of Indian Hockey Chronicles His Transformative Journey
Rajinder Singh in action (left) (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emerging as a formidable force in Indian hockey, Rajinder Singh recently shared insights into his journey with the national team, attributing much of his growth to the mentorship of captain Harmanpreet Singh and fellow players Manpreet and Hardik. Having made his senior debut against Germany last year, Rajinder's last eight months have cemented his position in the squad.

Currently engrossed in rigorous training at the Senior National Camp in SAI Bengaluru, Rajinder is preparing for the crucial Pro League 2024/25 matches in Europe. With a focus on both fitness and skill development, Rajinder highlighted the camp's comprehensive approach, diverging from prior camps concentrated solely on fitness.

Reflecting on the Indian team's performance in Bhubaneswar, where they claimed fifteen points, Rajinder acknowledged the lessons learned from both victories and setbacks. Now, as they prepare to face top-tier teams like Argentina and Belgium, the emphasis is on optimizing on-field strategies, particularly improving circle entries and minimizing reliance on penalty corners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025