Charlotte Yven Makes History in Transat Paprec

In an extraordinary display of skill and endurance, Charlotte Yven became the first female sailor to claim victory twice in the Transat Paprec, a prestigious biennial transatlantic race. Yven, alongside co-skipper Hugo Dhallenne, crossed the finish line in the Caribbean in an astonishingly close finale.

The competitive edge was razor-sharp as the top 13 boats finished within three hours of each other in what was one of the tightest races in the event's history. The Skipper Macif duo expertly navigated a tricky Caribbean calm that erased prior leads. Yven expressed that their focus on speed and teamwork was crucial to their success.

Originating in 1992, the Transat Paprec requires mixed-gender teams to sail identically matched Figaro Beneteau 3 yachts over a 3,800-nautical-mile course. This year saw local hero Cindy Brin making headlines by securing third place, much to the delight of her hometown audience. The race has consistently proven to be a true test of sailing prowess.

