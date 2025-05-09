IPL Disruption: Match Cancelled Amid Tensions, Special Train Arranged for Teams
An IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was cancelled due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Players and staff were transported from Dharamshala to New Delhi via a special Vande Bharat train. The remainder of the IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week amid ongoing security concerns.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, the much-anticipated IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abruptly cancelled amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The match, taking place at Dharamshala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, was called off midway through.
To ensure the swift and safe return of players, staff, and associated personnel to New Delhi, a special Vande Bharat train was arranged on short notice, thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Railways. The coordination effort drew public commendation from the IPL organizers for the railways' prompt response.
The BCCI has suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 for one week due to security concerns. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized the board's solidarity with India's armed forces and government, highlighting the priority of national security above all else. Saikia commended the courage of the armed forces amid recent aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: A Leap in Rail Innovation
Kevin Pietersen Hails KL Rahul's Transformation and DC's Rising Stars
The Grade Cricketer Podcast Faces Legal Challenge from BCCI
Sunil Joshi Eyes BCCI Spin Bowling Coach Role
KL Rahul Sails as Paul & Shark's First Indian Ambassador