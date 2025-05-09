Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Triumphs in Superbet Chess Classic Showdown

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa delivered a commanding performance against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the Superbet Chess Classic, showcasing superior strategy with the white pieces. Meanwhile, young world champion D Gukesh secured a draw against Deac Bogdan-Daniel, highlighting his resilience in a challenging match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:31 IST
Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • Romania

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa showcased remarkable mastery to defeat Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the Superbet Chess Classic's second round. Playing with white pieces, Praggnanandhaa's strategic maneuvers outshone the Grunfeld defense, leading to a superior pawn structure and a decisive victory post queen trade.

The Indian chess sensation remained confident as the game unfolded into a rook and opposite-colored bishop endgame, ultimately securing an effortless win. Praggnanandhaa continues to demonstrate his prowess and seems set for further successes in the tournament.

In a parallel match, young world champion D Gukesh, despite his best efforts, settled for a draw against Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel. Gukesh played an aggressive game with the white pieces, but his opponent's robust defense resulted in an exciting but evenly matched game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

