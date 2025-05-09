English Football's Unstoppable Climb: Record Six Teams in Champions League

In a groundbreaking achievement, England will usher a record six teams into the Champions League next season, underscoring the Premier League's financial prowess over its European counterparts.

Victories by Manchester United and Tottenham in the Europa League set the stage, ensuring an English presence in all continental finals this year.

The substantial UEFA prize money, alongside savvy club strategies, has fortified England's standing in European football, despite critiques from former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger.

(With inputs from agencies.)