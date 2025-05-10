Brittney Griner Rekindles Basketball Passion with Atlanta Dream Move

Brittney Griner, renowned ten-time All-Star, has rediscovered her passion for basketball following a surprising move to the Atlanta Dream. After a 12-year career with the Phoenix Mercury, where she became a WNBA scoring champion and a key player, Griner opted for a new chapter with the Dream, bringing excitement to fans and analysts.

Griner's signing with the Dream, amidst a bustling off-season for the WNBA, proved to be a major talking point. For the three-time Olympic champion, this transition was essential for reigniting her love for the sport. She expressed newfound enthusiasm and a refreshed perspective on the game during a recent press conference.

The 6'9" center demonstrated her renewed confidence in the Dream's preseason victory over the Washington Mystics. Griner, who has been working closely with coach Karl Smesko, confidently attempted and succeeded in a three-pointer, a shot she rarely tried during her Mercury days. This change in her playing style signifies a promising start with Atlanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)