Camogie Players Stir Change: Munster Final Postponed Amid Shorts Protest

A protest by camogie players in Ireland over wearing shorts led to the Munster final's postponement. Players from Cork and Waterford intended to wear shorts, defying current rules. The Gaelic Players Association revealed 83% support for shorts. A special congress on May 22 will vote on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A stand-off over uniform regulations has prompted a postponement of the Munster camogie final in Ireland. Players from both Cork and Waterford have protested against the rule requiring them to wear skorts instead of shorts.

The Gaelic Players Association survey indicates that a significant 83% of players favor the flexibility to choose their attire. This action comes after earlier protests by Dublin and Kilkenny athletes and two failed motions seeking attire changes at the Camogie Association of Ireland Congress.

In light of the protest, Munster Camogie Council deferred the final. While players were ready to forfeit playing rather than compromise, a special congress on May 22 will determine if the rule will be amended to include shorts as a uniform option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

