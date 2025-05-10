Camogie Players Stir Change: Munster Final Postponed Amid Shorts Protest

A stand-off over uniform regulations has prompted a postponement of the Munster camogie final in Ireland. Players from both Cork and Waterford have protested against the rule requiring them to wear skorts instead of shorts.

The Gaelic Players Association survey indicates that a significant 83% of players favor the flexibility to choose their attire. This action comes after earlier protests by Dublin and Kilkenny athletes and two failed motions seeking attire changes at the Camogie Association of Ireland Congress.

In light of the protest, Munster Camogie Council deferred the final. While players were ready to forfeit playing rather than compromise, a special congress on May 22 will determine if the rule will be amended to include shorts as a uniform option.

