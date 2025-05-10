Left Menu

Suaalii Sidelined: Concussion Shelves Rising Rugby Star

Australia winger Joseph Suaalii is set to miss New South Wales Waratahs' next Super Rugby Pacific match due to a concussion. Sustained in a game against the Queensland Reds, Suaalii was stretchered off after a collision with a teammate. Ruaalii will be sidelined for at least 12 days.

Australia's rugby prodigy, Joseph Suaalii, will be absent from New South Wales Waratahs' upcoming Super Rugby Pacific fixture against the Canterbury Crusaders due to concussion. This setback follows his head injury during Friday's clash with the Queensland Reds at Sydney Football Stadium.

Suaalii endured a collision with teammate Andrew Kellaway, resulting in his early departure from the game on a stretcher. Although he did not require hospital admission, Waratahs coach Dan McKellar confirmed Suaalii received prompt attention from medical staff.

The promising player will adhere to a 12-day rest under concussion protocols, impacting his debut season with the Waratahs after transferring from Sydney Roosters. Australia's national team is keen for his return in matches against the British and Irish Lions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

