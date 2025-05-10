Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat Faces Cut Despite Resilient Efforts at Turkish Airlines Open

Veer Ahlawat struggled to make the cut at the Turkish Airlines Open, closing with rounds of 75 and 73. After a long break, he finished six-over as the cut was one-under. Meanwhile, Martin Couvra took a lead into the weekend, aiming for his first tour title.

Veer Ahlawat Faces Cut Despite Resilient Efforts at Turkish Airlines Open
Veer Ahlawat, India's sole contender at the Turkish Airlines Open, faced disappointment as he failed to make the cut after rounds of 75 and 73. Returning to competitive play after a six-week hiatus, Ahlawat's performance left him six-over-par as the cut fell at one-under.

His round included two birdies, alongside two bogeys and an unfortunate double bogey, sealing his fate for the tournament. Ahlawat is now eyeing the Soudal Open, contingent on moving up from the waiting list, as fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma plans to make a return at the Belgian event.

In contrast, French golfer Martin Couvra emerged as a frontrunner, heading into the weekend with a two-shot lead. Couvra, aged 22, seeks his maiden DP World Tour title, having reached 11-under through an impressive five-under 66. South Africa's Wilco Nienaber trails at nine-under, with China's Li Haotong a further shot adrift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

