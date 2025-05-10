Left Menu

Madhura Dhamangaonkar's Triumphant Archery Comeback

Madhura Dhamangaonkar clinched her first individual World Cup gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 with a 139-138 win against USA's Carson Krahe. Despite a three-year break from international competition, she displayed remarkable composure to achieve a stunning victory, marking her return with three medals in total.

Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Madhura Dhamangaonkar achieved a sensational comeback at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 by defeating USA's Carson Krahe to win her first individual gold medal. Her impressive victory, with a narrow 139-138 score, marked a significant milestone in her career.

Despite being unranked globally due to a three-year hiatus from international events, Dhamangaonkar's resilience was evident when she overcame a four-point deficit in the third end. Her near-perfect performance in the fourth end, scoring just one less, highlighted her composure under pressure.

The decider saw Dhamangaonkar deliver two perfect 10s and a 9, narrowly edging out Krahe. This gold adds to her silver in the women's team event and bronze in the compound mixed team event, heralding a remarkable return to international archery.

