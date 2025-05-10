Madhura Dhamangaonkar's Triumphant Archery Comeback

Madhura Dhamangaonkar achieved a sensational comeback at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 by defeating USA's Carson Krahe to win her first individual gold medal. Her impressive victory, with a narrow 139-138 score, marked a significant milestone in her career.

Despite being unranked globally due to a three-year hiatus from international events, Dhamangaonkar's resilience was evident when she overcame a four-point deficit in the third end. Her near-perfect performance in the fourth end, scoring just one less, highlighted her composure under pressure.

The decider saw Dhamangaonkar deliver two perfect 10s and a 9, narrowly edging out Krahe. This gold adds to her silver in the women's team event and bronze in the compound mixed team event, heralding a remarkable return to international archery.

