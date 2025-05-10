Indian Women Aim for Glory in Tri-Series Final

The Indian women's cricket team is poised to rely heavily on its robust batting lineup as it prepares for a decisive ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka this Sunday.

The sole defeat India faced in the series was against their final's opponent, Sri Lanka. However, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team has been a dominant force, finishing at the top of the points table with three victories out of four encounters.

With crucial World Cup preparations hinging on this match, batting stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Pratika Rawal have been at the forefront of India's attack, while Sri Lanka counts on Harshitha Samarawickrama to deliver under pressure once more.

