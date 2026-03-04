China-Iran Ties: Business Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In the wake of U.S.–Israeli strikes in Iran, Chinese state-backed enterprises are grappling with the potential business implications. While China remains a staunch ally and major oil buyer from Iran, it has refrained from commenting on trade impacts. The nation, however, condemned the attacks, urging restraint.

Recent procurement records reveal China's continued commercial interest in Iran despite escalating tensions. The country's investment, driven by powerful state-owned firms, spans sectors such as steel, power infrastructure, and overland freight corridors, underscoring China's desire to expand its economic footprint in the Middle East.

Strategic agreements, such as the 25-year cooperation deal signed in 2021, highlight the deep political ties between China and Iran. However, economic collaborations have waned, primarily due to limited non-oil trade benefits for China. Experts view the ongoing crisis as a potential disruptor but also a chance for Chinese firms to capitalize on future reconstruction efforts.

