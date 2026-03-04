Ace of Hearts: Aryna Sabalenka's Engagement Shines Ahead of Indian Wells
Aryna Sabalenka, world number one tennis player, announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis before the Indian Wells tournament. After a break following her Australian Open final loss, Sabalenka is set to compete again. The couple has been dating since 2024, marking a personal milestone for the Belarusian player.
Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis star, revealed her engagement to Georgios Frangulis just ahead of the Indian Wells tournament. This move comes after a brief hiatus succeeding her Australian Open final loss.
Sabalenka shared the happy news with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, displaying a photo of her engagement ring along with appreciation to her fiancé. The couple has been in a relationship since 2024, adding a personal milestone to her already successful career.
The Belarusian athlete, having received a bye into the second round at Indian Wells, is geared up to return to the tennis courts as the ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 main draws commence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
