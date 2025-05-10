Young Indian Squash Players Shine at World Championships

Displaying remarkable skill, Indian squash player Anahat Singh launched her World Championship journey with a victory over the 28th-ranked American, Marina Stefanoni. Ranked 62 globally, Anahat came from behind to claim a 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6 win in the tournament's opening round.

Her next challenge is against world No. 15 Fayrouz Aboelkheir from Egypt, who won against Hana Moataz in her first match of the USD 656,500 championship.

Similarly, India's Abhay Singh made his presence felt by defeating world No. 25 Nicolas Mueller. The 38th-ranked Singh outpaced his Swiss counterpart with scores of 11-7, 2-11, 11-7, 11-6 in the men's singles competition. Singh is set to face Egypt's world No. 13 Youssef Ibrahim in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)